Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

Forty-eight COVID-19 patients who are said to have recovered fully from the disease have been discharged by the Lagos State Government after testing negative twice for the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who made the disclosure on Thursday, identified those discharged as 32 males and 16 females.

The patients (28 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 6 from Lekki, 1 from Onikan and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres, according to the governor) have been reunited with their families.

“I’m pleased to announce to you the discharge of 48 more patients; 32 male and 16 female, all Nigerians, who were discharged from our Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 28 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 6 from Lekki, 1 from Onikan and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this new development, the number of #COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stands at 406.”

The governor added: “We will continue to celebrate and acknowledge our wins, as well as reflect on our losses. These will help us stay on course, prevent us from being distracted, help us stay focused as we face this pandemic head-on.

“Though we have been recording recovered patients, we need to also be careful, remain guarded, and show commitment and cooperation with authorities as we are all in this together. Our wins are your wins, our losses, your losses,” he said.