Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Lagos Government, yesterday, confirmed the discharge of five more COVID-19 patients from its treatment facilities.

Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who broke the news in his twitter account said the patients comprises of four females and a male.

The twitter message reads thus: “Dear Lagosians, as we commemorate the sacrifice of love this Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today (Sunday), five more patients; four females, and one male patients were discharged to reunite with their families and the society.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 patients that have been successfully managed for COVID-19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community. This news, especially on this important day, gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to you too.

“While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain COVID-19, let’s continue to do the right thing. Stay-at-home, practice social distancing, observe the highest possible personal hygiene and report suspicious cases to the appropriate persons.”