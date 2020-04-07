Lagos Government has discharged another COVID-19 patient from its infectious disease isolation centre.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who said the patient, a female, was discharged, yesterday, stressed that the state was resolute in its resolve to fight the coronavirus and asked residents to stay at home for their safety.

“Dear Lagosians, I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba…

“I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against #COVID19.

“We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours.”

With the new figure, the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Lagos is now 33.

Meanwhile, seven patients receiving treatment in Abuja have tested negative and are ready to be discharged.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, broke the news yesterday.

“Since the outbreak of the first Covid-19 case in the FCT, I have been kept abreast daily on the condition of the patients. I am delighted to announce that the first set of patients, totalling seven, are ready to be discharged, after their final tests results returned negative,” he said in a statement.

“Also, our dedicated and exceptional medical staff are doing their best to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients. We cannot thank them enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them.

“Let me also remind our residents that the FCTA is fully committed to fighting this pandemic. We are not sparing any resources at our disposal in ensuring effective containment of the virus, and also in protecting the welfare of our people. And as long as we remain united in this fight, we will surely emerge victorious.”