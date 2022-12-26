By Moses Akaigwe

The Lagos State Government on Saturday diverted traffic at Second Rainbow bus stop along Apapa/Oworonshoki expressway. The diversion is scheduled to end on January 5, 2023.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, made this known on Friday at Alausa, Ikeja, saying the launching of beams at the Second Rainbow bus stop necessitated the diversion to prevent vehicular interference and ensure safety of Motorists.

He advised motorists on the Apapa bound lane from Cele bus stop heading inwards Mile 2 axis to utilise the FESTAC link road at Second Rainbow and make a left turn, after which they are to follow traffic signs to continue their journeys.

According to the Commissioner, motorists on the Oshodi-bound lane towards Cele bus-stop, should make a right turn at the Second Rainbow bus-stop and proceed to their desired destinations.

Oladeinde further assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be deployed along the axis to ensure smooth flow of traffic, noting that diversion signs have also been placed along the affected corridor to guide and minimize inconveniences for Motorists.