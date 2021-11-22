By Moses Akaigwe

LASG closes National Stadium flyover to replace faulty expansion joints.

The Lagos State Government on Friday diverted traffic on the overhead bridge at the National Stadium, Surulere, to enable replacement of the expansion joints.

The flyover is scheduled to be re-opened for traffic on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the repair schedule will be in phases. The diversion points for the Phase One according to him will take place from Alaka to the stadium service lane inbound Barracks in Surulere axis.

To manage traffic during the rehabilitation work, Oladeinde stated that motorists inbound Jibowu from Alaka will be diverted to the service lane to access their destinations, adding that traffic guides will be mounted along the affected route to help motorists navigate the axis during the rehabilitation,

While affirming that the state traffic management authority will be on ground to coordinate movement, the Commissioner appealed to the citizenry for their uncompromised understanding and patience as the various road projects within the state go on.

Oladeinde assured that the end result would be beneficial to the people and the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .