By Moses Akaigwe

In continuation of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red line project phase 1 (Oyingbo-Agbado), the Lagos State Government will be diverting traffic at Apapa Road in Oyingbo area of the state from Tuesday November 16, 2021 to January 11, 2022.

A statement released the Transportation Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the diversion will necessitate the closure of the road as the construction of the Oyingbo overpass commences.

Assuring that alternative routes have been mapped out and provided, the Commissioner stated that the traffic flow on Apapa Road would be catered to with temporary lanes for motorists to utilise alternately during the construction,

In the same vein, Traffic on Muritala Mohammed Way will be diverted from Abeokuta Street to link Borno street inwards Coates Street to access Muritala Mohammed Way. He also stated that motorists would be able to access Cemetery Street from Abeokuta Street.

Oladeinde stressed that there would be no inbound and outbound traffic from Ibadan Street, Ondo Street and Jebba Street, adding that Borno Street would serve as a an alternative route as well.

The Transport Commissioner reassured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be on ground to complement the signs mounted along the routes to guide motorists and minimize any form of inconvenience.

While soliciting for the cooperation of Motorists towards the success of the project, the Commissioner reiterated the commitment of the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration towards the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, adding that a multi-modal transportation system will boost the economic prowess of the citizenry and the state at large.

