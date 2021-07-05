The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic flow at Brewery and Ijora level crossings to enable the continuation of work on the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to the port at Apapa.

The diversion, which took effect from yesterday (Sunday, July 4), will end on August 1, 2021; a period of 28 days.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed that the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company Nigeria Limited, would commence asphalt and drainage works on the first lane from July 4 to 18, and proceed to the second lane from July 18 to the August 1.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.