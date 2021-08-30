By Moses Akaigwe,

The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic for a duration of six days at Anthony on the Yaba lane of Ikorodu road as it commences the construction of drainages from Tuesday, August 31.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the drainage works became necessary due to the pressure of the rainy season, adding that the project would bring ease to movement.

He revealed that while the diversion lasts, motorists would be able to utilise the service lane connecting Olaide Benson, Ismail Estate, 3rd Road Avenue and Iya Oloye Crescent junctions and existing entrances into the expressway at Seaburn Motors and Uber Inspection Centre.

“The exit from Anthony-Ikorodu expressway at Uber Inspection Centre to link the service lane connecting Oshodi road is to be temporarily blocked and a temporary exit to the service lane connecting Oshodi road will be created about 200 metres away, NLPC Pension Fund,” the Commissioner explained.

Similarly, the Lagos State Government has stated that traffic would be diverted at Oduduwa Way and Oduduwa Crescent, in Ikeja Local Government Area as it commences the construction of culverts from tomorrow {August 31}, also for duration of six days.

Commissioner for Transportation said in a another press statement that the culverts to be constructed would channel the storm water towards the outfall across Agege Motor road by Shogunle bus stop, assuring that alternative routes have been made available to ease movement during the construction period.

Motorists coming from Ladipo to link Mobolaji Bank Anthony/Maryland will connect Works road to Oba Akinjobi way, to take a left turn and connect Joel Ogunaike Street inwards Mobolaji Bank Anthony/Maryland to access their desired destinations.

