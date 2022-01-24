By Moses Akaigwe

Following a notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Shagamu toad, the Lagos State Government has released a traffic diversion plan for the duration of the project scheduled to be completed on March 7.

According to the rehabilitation schedule contained in the notification, traffic in-bound Itoikin from Sabo will be diverted due to the execution of works between Sabo and Oriwu club, while the Shagamu-bound traffic is currently diverted to Itoikin-Ikorodu road.

Explaining the traffic management plan, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that motorists in-bound Shagamu, will be diverted to Itoikin-Ikorodu road to link Akasalori road and come out again on Ikorodu-Shagamu road by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office.

The Transport Commissioner reiterated that the project will ease interstate travel for motorists and reduce travel time. He assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be on ground to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences.

In another development, the Lagos State Government yesterday evening diverted traffic at Apapa Dockyard Road for maintenance works on the Level Crossing in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa. The diversion will end at 6. 00pm today.

In a statement, Dr. Oladeinde disclosed that the maintenance works were vital to keep the rail track in proper condition to ensure safety of the commuting public.

Explaining the traffic diversion plan, the Transport Commissioner stated that a counter flow will be created on the lane that is free when rehabilitation work is ongoing on the other, to enable motorists ply the route and reach their desired destinations without much difficulty.

He urged road users to comply with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction lasts.