By Rita Okoye

Babatunde Bello aka DJ Babus, who is a popular Lagos based DJ has died of COVID-19 complications.

DJ Babus, died on Friday after a protracted battle with the disease.

The deceased was once Talent Manager at KnightHouse, The Creative Entertainment Company where popular acts like Mo Cheddah, Phenom rose to stardom.

DJ Babus graduated from the University of Baltimore in the United States in 2010 where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems and Technology Management.

Babus died few days after the entertainment industry lost another veteran, Ernest Asuzu.

According to reports, the veteran actor who some months ago went viral for begging on the streets, slumped and died around 9pm on Monday January 25.