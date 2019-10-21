Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has re-arraigned medical doctor couple Ejike and Grace Orji before the Igbosere High Court for the attempted murder of a 17-year-old patient.

The couple were docked on a four-count charge of attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm and negligent act causing harm.

The defendants had earlier been arraigned on May 28 before the court on a three-count charge, but they pleaded not guilty and were granted N500,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

Before they were arraigned before the state high court, the police had on August 31, 2018 docked them before a magistrate court.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions issued legal advice that the case be transferred to a high court.

The couple were re-arraigned before Justice Adedayo Akintoye but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Before the plea of the defendants were taken, prosecutor Mr Babatunde Sunmonu told the court that the couple committed the offence on July 26, 2018 at Excel Medical Centre in Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi.

Sunmonu said that the defendants attempted to murder 17-year-old boy Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi, m, by unlawfully causing grievous bodily harm to his left leg.

According to the prosecutor, the duo caused grievous harm on the teenager by fixing a Plaster of Paris (POP) cast too tight on his leg without his consent nor that of his parents.

Sunmonu alleged that the doctor couple who were not orthopaedic specialists, had recklessly administered orthopaedic medical treatment to the minor from his upper thigh to his toes and deliberately refused to remove the said POP when requested to do so.

He said that the defendants deliberately removed the POP in a manner that put the life of the teen at risk.

He added that the defendants unlawfully inflicted a wound to the left leg of the complainant “when they lacerated his toes with a saw blade and concealed the act.”

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 230, 245, 251 and 252 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Supo Sashore (SAN), prayed the court to allow the defendant enjoy the previous bail earlier granted them by the court.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application, saying attempted murder was not included in the previous charge, “with the severity of the offence of attempted murder, I oppose the bail application.”

Justice Adedayo Akintoye in her ruling said “the previous bail is to continue forthwith; the defendants should ensure they appear in court for their trial.”

Akintoye adjourned the case until November 27 for trial.