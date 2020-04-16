Toks David, Lagos

A medical doctor has been identified as one of the latest deaths from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The doctor, identified as Dr Chugbo Emeka, was confirmed to have died on Wednesday, April 15th, at the Isolation Ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

According to the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Emeka was “a private medical practitioner who was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.”

NMA Lagos announced and confirmed the death yesterday.

NMA LAGOS regrets to announce the death of Dr. Chugbo Emeka at the LUTH isolation ward. He died on 15/04/2020.He was a Private Medical Practitioner who was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

We condole with his family and d medical community for this painful loss.

The Lagos-based medical practitioner is one of twelve deaths that have been recorded in the country as a result of the novel coronavirus, which has so far affected 407 cases since its outbreak in late February.

Dr Emeka is the first Nigerian doctor to have died from coronavirus in the country.