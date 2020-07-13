Doctors under the aegis of the Medical Guild in Lagos State are set to begin three days warning strike from Monday, over issues that affects their safety and welfare.

The Medical Guild is the Association of Medical Doctors under the employment of the Lagos State Government.

Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo, Chairman of the Guild, made this known to newsmen at a press briefing on Sunday in Lagos.

Sodipo said that the strike, which would run from Monday, July 13 to 16, would exempts members working in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

He said that Congress of the Guild had on June 27