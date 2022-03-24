By Chinelo Obogo

Businessman, Funsho Doherty, has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and declared his interest in contesting the governorship of Lagos State.

Doherty made his intentions known during a declaration ceremony at Freedom Park in Lagos within the week.

Speaking on reason for joining ADC, Doherty said: “For change agents with a progressive agenda, ADC offers a compelling alternative platform to the two political parties that have dominated governance in Nigeria. The values espoused by the party, among which include patriotism, leadership and inclusion.”

He also said the party offers a path to contesting for elective office that does not require the surrendering of freedom of a successful candidate to bring real change.

He stressed that Nigerians are at a seminal moment but that the party is lighting a fire of hope and requested the public to partner him.

“Today, we are lighting a fire of hope. Over the next few months, I ask you to partner with me in fanning the flames and ultimately that strong wind that is the collective will of the people will drive it across the state and usher us into victory and a new dawn,” he said.