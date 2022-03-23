From Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Businessman Funsho Doherty has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and has declared his interest in running for governor of Lagos State.

Doherty made his intentions known at a declaration ceremony that was held at Freedom Park in Lagos within the week.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Speaking on his reason for joining ADC, Doherty said: ‘For change agents with a progressive agenda, ADC offers a compelling alternative platform to the two political parties that have dominated governance in Nigeria. The values espoused by the party, among which include patriotism, leadership and inclusion.’

He also said that the party offers a path to contesting for elective office that does not require the surrendering of freedom of a successful candidate to bring real change.

He stressed that Nigerians are at a seminal moment but that the party is lighting a fire of hope and requested the public to partner with him.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Today, we are lighting a fire of hope. Over the next few months, I ask you to partner with me in fanning the flames and ultimately that strong wind that is the collective will of the people will drive it across the state and usher us into victory and a new dawn.

‘Discharging this sacred trust, which is what public office represents, requires the dual capacities of competence and character. Public sector leaders must know the right things to do, and be committed to doing the right things always, acting consistently in the interest of the people.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘This last point is where many fall short, placing self-interest or vested interest ahead of public interest which guarantees that the freedoms of the people will be diminished. The consequences of this are real, not theoretical: education standards will fall, life expectancy will be curtailed, mothers and newborns will die from illnesses that they ought not to, high rise buildings will collapse killing many send so on.

‘I am stepping forward today because all around us we see evidence of this misalignment between the actions of leadership and the interest of the people.

‘Workers must be paid decent wages for them to perform optimally, without which the moral authority to insist on integrity is undermined and without which there can be no lasting solution. Transparency in government’s dealings must also improve to reduce the potential conflicts of interest, self-dealing and corruption,’ Doherty said.