By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant contesting for the Ikorodu federal seat in the House of Representatives, Mr AbdulKareem Shittu, has urged party leaders to only consider indigenes of the area as flag-bearer

Shittu made the plea while speaking with reporters about his aspiration.

He said Ikorodu has always been known in the past for encouraging indigeneship, and it would therefore be out of place to allow non-indigenes to contest for the House of Reps ticket.

Shittu said, “There has always been a huge clamour for an indigene of Ikorodu to emerge as the candidate of the party. There are three indigenous councils in Lagos state, namely; Epe, Badagry, and Ikorodu. Of these three councils, Ikorodu is the only one that is not considering an indigene to represent them from our party, this is wrong.

“You will recall that the traditionalists from Ijede-Imota went on a parade recently, publicly warning anyone who deviates from the rotational arrangement in place in the federal constituency as it concerns the house of assembly elections. The people of Ikorodu, including the traditional institutions, are now mobilizing people to make sure indigenes are fielded for various positions for both PDP and APC.”

Speaking further, the aspirant said, “Ikorodu Local Government has never since inception had an executive chairman who is a non-indigene. Also, since 1999, the rep member for the constituency has always been an indigene. The present rep member, Babajimi Benson is also an indigene of Ikorodu, so why would the case of PDP be different, if we really want to grab the House of Reps ticket.”