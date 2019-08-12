Christopher Oji

A commercial bus driver, Kabiru Bello, has committed suicide by drinking an insecticide, Sniper, at the Lady Lack area of Shomolu, Lagos.

The 43-year- old Bello had left his home at Owode Ibeshe, area of Ikorodu to a mechanic workshop at Shomolu where he parked his Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number AKD 724 XM and drank a bottle of sniper.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana, said the man was rushed to a clinic in Shomolu where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The PPRO said detectives from the homicide department have visited the scene. “One empty bottle of chemical substances suspected to be sniper was recovered. The body has been deposited in mortuary for autopsy,” Elkana said.