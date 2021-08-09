By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

A driver, Gabriel Ojeaga, 48, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday over allegedly stealing a Hilux pickup van worth N19 million. The police charged Ojeaga with a conspiracy and theft.

Prosecution counsel Benson Emuerhi told the court that Ojeaga and other persons at large committed the offence on July 19, at No 22, Aina Street, Shogunle in Oshodi, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant stole a Hilux pickup van with registration number AKD 549 DA belonging to RCCG Holy Ghost Congress.

Emuerhi said that Ojeaga was asked to deliver some goods and he disappeared with the van. The offence contravenes the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for theft.

Ojeaga pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate JA Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until August 18.

