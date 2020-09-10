Romanus Okoye

A 40-year-old truck driver identified as Olamilekan Onalaja has been arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court over the alleged theft of 10 wood pallets worth N1.4 million. The police charged Onalaja, who resides in Ifo Ibogun, Ogun, with conspiracy and theft.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Eruada, told the court that the defendant and other persons at large committed the offences on March 21 at about 2 pm at Guinness Nigeria Plc, Ashade Agege, Lagos State.

Eruada alleged that the defendant, an employee of Guinness Nigeria Plc, stole the pallets from the truck given to him to supply to a customer.

The offences contravene the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for offenders.

Magistrate MO Tanimola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until September 30 for hearing.