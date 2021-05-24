By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has disclosed that Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has earmarked not less than N11 billion for its Snacks for Thought programme.

Snacks for Thought is a programme to complement the home grown school feeding programme of the Federal Government that covers only pupils in primary 1-3.

While the Snacks for Thought feeding Programme is expected to take care of the pupils at the crèche and primary 4-6 level so as to ensure that all pupils partake in the school feeding programme in state when the programme is eventually kick off.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to the governor on Civic Engagement,, Princess Aderemi Adebowale at the ongoing ministerial press briefing to commemorate the second year in office of the Sanwo-Olu.

According to her, “the programme will cost the state government 11 billion, we are going to partner on this. We already have volunteers that would work with us, over 400 volunteers are ready to partake.

“Multiple Indices indicators published by UNICEF in 2018, stated that 229,264 pupils are out of school in Lagos State. In order to curb this rising numbers, we need more than statutory allocations. Interventions such as these will not only increase the rate of enrollment but will impact positively on gender parity and equality while also serving as a preventive security measure in reducing crime and hooliganism that may later on disrupt the socio-economic life of the State”.

Speaking further, she stated, “It is also a preparedness preventive security programme that is far more than snacks-giving. It is an investment of the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in the common future and stability of Lagos State and an important step in building a thriving 21st century Lagos, where her citizens are not only safe but productive and also understand their Civic Rights and Responsibilities.

“Snacks-For-Thought deals with children’s physical and cognitive development by focusing on enhancing their learning experience, which primarily starts with the child mental disposition.

“This school feeding programme also have the tendency to serve as the socioeconomic blueprint of government and in the long run prevent this generation from bequeathing a sustainable development legacy to the next generation as it does this by keeping students in school”.