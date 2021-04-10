Lagos State Government has further eased restrictions on social and event centres across the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.

Mr. Mojola said Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the further easing of social centres across the state with immediate effect.

On the measures put in place, the state government insisted that all event centres within the state must hold a valid license of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture prior to operating as an event center in the State.

All event centres must be duly registered and verified on the Lagos State Safety Commission website www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding any event.

An Event Safety Clearance must be obtained from the Lagos State Safety Commission through the website for any proposed event or exhibition.

Safety Marshals shall be deployed by an accredited event safety consultant from Lagos State Safety Commission for every social event with attendance exceeding over 200 people.

Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 50% of the maximum design capacity of the hall, wherein Occupancy Limit stickers provided by the Lagos State Safety Commission must be boldly pasted at the entrance of the event hall.

Maximum allowable capacity for Event Centers irrespective of occupancy limit is 500 people.

Deep cleaning must be carried out before and after every event.

Physical distancing shall be maintained between seated guests and a maximum number of seated guests should be six people on a table of ten persons. Event duration should not exceed a maximum period of six hours. All guests and service providers at the facility must wear a nose mask and make use of hand sanitizers.