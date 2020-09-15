Chinelo Obogo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Lagos East senatorial by-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has promised to offer quality representation at the Senate.

Abiru, former managing director of Polaris Bank, made the promise during the flag off of his campaign in Epe, Epe Division.

The candidate, who addressed party members and residents said that he would serve with integrity and passion if elected.

He said he would make the welfare and empowerment of the people his priority and would work to ensure the completion of ongoing projects in the district.

“I promise to give quality representation and serve the people of Lagos East senatorial district. I will make the welfare and empowerment of the people my top priority and work towards ensuring the completion of all ongoing projects in the senatorial district. As many of you already know, I worked for over 25 years in the banking sector where trust, discipline, service and innovation matter a lot. I will bring all of these to bear in the service of the people of the senatorial district,” he said.

APC vice chairman, Lagos East Senatorial District, Chief Kaoli Olusanya, said the party had no doubt in Abiru’s ability to deliver democratic dividends if elected and charged the people of Epe to come out en masse on the election day to ensure his victory.