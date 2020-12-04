Chukwudi Nweje and Lukman Olabiyi

All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged each other on allegations of vote buying ahead of the senatorial district by-election holding tomorrow.

In a separate statements by the parties, both APC and PDP raised the alarm of attempt to buy votes on the date fixed for the poll.

While some residents of the senatorial district have also collaborated the APC’s claim, alleging that PDP has perfected plan to buy vote with N5,000 each.

The concerned residents who were in different areas of the senatorial district urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria Police and other security agencies to be at alert, warning that they would resist any plot to undermine the process.

Jimoh Hamzat alleged that he was aware of the PDP’s plan to buy a vote with N5,000 to win the by-election, which, according to him, would be resisted and frustrated. An Epe resident, Olatunde Giwa, alleged that most agents of the PDP had been harassing peace-loving people, which he said, could lead to violence and hijacking of ballot boxes on the day of the by-election.

PDP spokesperson, Taofik Gani, described as laughable and unbelievable APC allegation that his party has planned to buy votes with N5,000 per voter.

The PDP described the APC outburst as a clear case of a defeatist, paranoia and hopeless contestant whose shame at the poll is imminent.