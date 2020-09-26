Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged residents of Ikorodu Local Government Area to turn out en masse and deliver 100,000 votes to the party during the October 31 Lagos East by-election.

In the town hall meeting held by the party’s senatorial candidate, Tokunbo Abiru, who is an indigene of Ikorodu, the APC vice chairman of Lagos East, Asipa Kaoli, said during the 2019 general elections the party polled only 45,000 votes but said he believes that this time around, the party will fare better.

‘During the last election, APC got 45,000 votes from Ikorodu but we believe that this time around, more people will turn out to support Abiru because this is his home town. Abiru is very competent and more than qualified to represent Lagos East.

‘He worked as a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos and was pressured to come and reposition Skye Bank, so he resigned and resumed as the Managing Director. He led the transformation of Skye Bank to Polaris Bank and restructured it in such a way that the bank started making a huge profit. This is the kind of person we need at the National Assembly. He is an asset and we implore Ikorodu residents to come out and support their own,’ Kaoli said.

During his speech, Abiru promised not to disappoint his constituents and those who supported his emergence. He said he will continue with the programmes he started and will work hand in hamd with other senators for the development of Lagos.

‘The affirmation on me earlier this month is a vote on confidence on me and I won’t betray that confidence reposed in me by our leaders and party members.

‘I will cooperate with other elected officials to bring about dividends of democracy and I will honour the legacy of previous senators from the district.

‘I am bringing on board quality representation because I am adequately prepared for this role. My experience will speak for me. I will carry on the legacies of those who had represented the senatorial district in the past by offering quality representation.

‘My father, Justice Abiru, represented this district at the Senate, then-Senator Adefuye, Senator Ogunlewe, Senator Mamora, Senator Ashafa, and Senator Osinowo, May bless God his soul.

‘These great men did very well, I can’t afford to do less. I will do my best to the service of the people if elected. Also, I will carry out empowerment programmes to uplift the people and promote the prosperity of the senatorial district,’ Abiru said.