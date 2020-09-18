Chinelo Obogo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has promised to continue with his poverty alleviation programmes if he is elected on October 31.

Speaking yesterday in Kosofe Local Government Area,area during a stakeholders meeting at the weekend, Abiru, who is the immediate past managing director of Polaris Bank, appealed for votes for the APC, saying he possesses the ability and is well prepared to represent the district at the senate.

The district consists of three local councils, namely, Kosofe, Agboyi-Ketu, and Ikosi-Isheri and it has the highest number of registered number of voters in Lagos East with 443,000 voters.

He pledged to build on what his predecessors in the Senate had done and he vowed to give quality representation to the people of the district and the State.

He said, “The affirmation on me earlier this month is a vote on confidence on me and I won’t betray that confidence repose in me by our leaders and party members.

“I will cooperate with other elected officials to bring about dividends of democracy and I will honor the legacy of previous senators from the district.

“I am bringing on board quality representation because I am adequately prepaperd for this role. My experience will speak for me”

Abiru, who urged for unity among members, said: “I am appealing to all members to work together as one to improve on the number of the vote cast in previous elections in the district.

“We have the number and all we need to continue quality representation is 50 per cent vote out of the total number of the vote cast for us to emerge victorious.

“I have been involved in poverty alleviation during the COVID-19 pandemic and I am promising to continue with this. I have a special programme designed to alleviate poverty and much more,” he said.

Speaking earlier after presenting the party’s flag to Abiru and the candidate of the party in the Kosofe state constituency by-election, the Vice Chairman, Lagos East APC, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, gave members and leaders of the party a marching order to canvass votes for the party ahead of the October 31 polls.

While lamenting the dwindling total number of votes cast by members in Kosofe Local Government in past elections Kaoli

He said, “Kosofe Local Government has a huge number of registered voters after Alimosho Local Government but it is unfortunate that the number of votes recorded in the district in the past elections is dwindling

“The leadership of the party have since resolved the cause of the drop in the number of votes as we are one in Kosofe Local Government. Our target votes for this by-election out of the 443,000 Is 130, 000 which is 35 per cent of the total vote cast.”

The meeting had in attendance party elders, leaders and members, traditional rulers, student leaders, physically challenged persons, market men and women in the local government.