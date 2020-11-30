By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the polls forecasting a win for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the December 5 Lagos East Senatorial bye-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, as fictitious.

The PDP Lagos State Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, had said an unnamed poll forecasts a win for the party in both the senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II elections which would be held on the same day.

According to Gani, the party will win four out of the five Local Government Areas that make up the Lagos East Senatorial District – Somolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki- to win the senatorial election.

He said that the PDP is confident of the victory arising from reports of unverified polls conducted by two independent organisations.

Responding to PDP’s comment, the state publicity secretary of the APC, Seye Oladejo, described the polls as fictitious and faceless.

He said the fact that the PDP couldn’t name the poll organisers can best be described as the stuff of fiction and hallucination typical of an opposition party that is fast going into extinction.

‘Our attention has been drawn to the nightmarish forecast of an out of character victory by a faceless opinion poll organisers predicting victory for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the rescheduled Lagos East Senatorial bye-election.

‘Our candidate, Tokunbo Abiru, remains the candidate to beat. He represents a refreshing breath of politics with a difference. Lagos East deserves a Senator with an impeccable character, unquestionable credentials and a rare combination of private and public sector experience.

‘While we acknowledge the incredible diligence of Babatunde Gbadamosi on social media, he will do well to note for future escapades that elections are won by reaching out to the real people in the homesteads, market places, community leaders, youth organisations etc,’ Oladejo said.