Chukwudi Nweje

Ahead of December 5, Lagos East and Kosofe 2 by-elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has said it is hopeful of victory.

The party said findings by two different independent vote speculator organisations indicated the PDP would score a resounding victory over the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the four local government areas where the election is scheduled to take place.

PDP said it would deploy all its strengths legally and politically to monitor the election results from the polling units to final collation centres to prevent manipulations.

The party said this in a statement, yesterday, by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani.

“The PDP is confident of victory in the Lagos East and Kosofe 2 by-elections scheduled for December 5. Our confidence comes from the reports of opinion polls conducted by two independent vote speculator organisations, which put the PDP candidates in the front lead with better chances to win the election than the APC candidates.

“The poll organisations used such criteria as eligibility; voter’s trust; ability to deliver representation; internal party democracy; loyalty to electorates; age; individualism and 2023 projection,” he said.

The PDP said its agents will only accept manifestly fair and true results and admonish all agencies that will be charged with the conduct of the elections to be fair and just.

“We are already celebrating our projected victories and we hope to celebrate the actual results when announced. Polls now report our candidates to have 65 percent to 30 percent lead scores. What we expect is free, fair and credible by-elections. We shall resist any rigging. We will not sleep over our mandate this time,” Gani said.