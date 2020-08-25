Chukwudi Nweje

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, will begin screening of candidates for the by-elections to fill vacant seat in Lagos East senatorial zone and the Lagos State Kosefe constituency 2, today.

PDP Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Taofik Gani, disclosed this yesterday after a meeting of party officials that screening of prospective candidates would start today.

He said the PDP would exploit, what he called the inadequacies identified in the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which, he said “shall be the winning asset of the PDP going into any future election in the state.”

He said the PDP will take on the APC vote for vote and strategy for strategy, and added that the PDP in Lagos has offered many progressive suggestions to Governor Sanwo-Olu, privately and publicly on how to move the state forward, which was not heeded.

He described the APC-led government in Lagos State as a failure and extortionist.

“The worrisome reality is that the APC is a very arrogant and incompetent party not fit and proper for the present challenges in the state,” he said.

The party also assured its aspirants for the by-elections that there will be level playing field for all, and urged them to accept the results of the screening and primaries in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Bayo Oshinowo, who represented Lagos East in the Senate, died in June 2020 from COVID-19 complications while Tunde Barimoh, who was the chairman, Committee on Information, Security and Strategy in the House of Assembly, died in July.