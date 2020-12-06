By Chinelo Obogo

The Senator-elect for Lagos East Senatorial District in the just-concluded bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has said his victory is a clear indication that Lagosians still trust the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his victory speech, he said his triumph didn’t come easily but through dint of the hard work the APC and the campaign council invested in the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that Abiru won Saturday’s Lagos East bye election by 89,204 votes against his main rival, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 11,257 votes.

The previous occupant, Bayo Osinowo of the APC died earlier in the year from health complications and a bye election was fixed to elect his replacement.

Abiru expressed gratitude to the APC, his campain team and constituents for the support and promised that he will not fail them.

“If there are people out there, who still doubt the popularity of our great party; who do not reckon with our leadership in this political landscape and who still dispute our progressive approach to governance, our comfortable victory in the just concluded bye-election readily offers them an infallible answer.

”It is the answer the people of Lagos East generously delivered at the conclusion of last Saturday’s bye-election. It is the answer that resonates in their popular decision to give us their mandate. It is the answer that our unrepentant critics cannot contest, even in their wildest dream, given the credibility of the process that gave us the mandate. This answer did not in any way come by accident or chance. It came by dint of the hard work our party and campaign council invested in the electioneering. It also came through the selfless service of all members of our Campaign Council and Local Organising Committees (LOCs) that canvassed support for our party even during sometimes difficult circumstances.

“On this note, I wish to commend and appreciate our party leadership from the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman of Lagos APC, Prince Babatunde Balogun; all our leaders in the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and all members of the State Executive Council (SEC) and State Working Committee (SWC) for putting up a formidable structure that again earned us the people’s mandate. Honestly our Campaign Council and all its Directorates have done a great job with the deft approaches they adopted to prosecute our campaign from the level of local councils and development areas to community engagements, street-to-street campaigns and house-to-house mobilisation, setting up meetings upon meetings with different groups of stakeholders in the five Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 11 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in our senatorial district.

The creativity, energy and passion with which the Chairman of our Campaign Council, Kaoli Olusanya prosecuted our campaign was amazing. He worked tirelessly and seamlessly with the Vice Chairman of the Campaign Council, Bode Oyedele and all heads of our campaign directorates to secure our party’s mandate.

” Across the senatorial district, there are other people and groups, who passionately believe in the ideals of our party; who stood by us when those on the other sides were maligning our hard-earned reputation; who shared the burden of governing Lagos State and worked day and night with us. In this category are the Obas and Chiefs, the youth; women; non-indigenes and also indigenous people of Lagos East, among others. They all stood with and still stand by our party. I also recognise and applaud our friends and professional and business colleagues in the private sector who supported this noble endeavour financially and otherwise and demonstrated their understanding of the need for more professionals to enter the public space.

“With the support of our formidable team, we campaigned relentlessly from local council to local council, community to community and indeed from house to house. We shared our mission and vision with the people of Lagos East across all social strata with confidence and conviction that the future of our children, youths, women and our people at large is safer and more secure with the progressives. As a political party, we reeled out our performance index, pointing out what we had done differently in government and what we are capable of doing now. As a party candidate, I presented my sterling career success, enviable records of service and robust pedigree as testimonials to my capacity, commitment and competence to represent the people fairly and bring them expected ends.

And our records abundantly spoke for us at the poll. Our people – whether in Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu, Kosofe and Somolu – believed in the evidence of our previous stewardship rather than in the concocted accounts of our traditional opposition.

“This is perhaps the smoothest victory our party has secured in its recent history. We polled 89,204 votes, while our closest rival scored 11,251 votes. This outcome is no doubt, a reaffirmation of our expanding political support base, not just in Lagos East, but also in Lagos State at large. It is without doubt a proof of the degree of public trust we have earned in our party’s two decades or more in governance in Lagos State.

“The election has been held and we have won with a landslide. Now that we have secured this Senatorial mandate; we cannot afford to fail our people. We cannot afford to fail those who voted for us; those who chose not to vote for us for whatever reasons and those who did not vote at all. We cannot afford to betray the invaluable trust our people reposed in us as a political party and as their representatives in government. Now is the time to translate all the promises we made into positive and tangible outcomes our people are expecting us to bring about. Now is the time to take our people from the realm of expectations to the limelight of fulfilment.