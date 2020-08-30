Lawrence Enyoghasu

Mr Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, a stalwart of People’s Democratic Party, Lagos Chapter, has said the upcoming bye-election for Lagos East Senatorial seat is the first step to unshackling the state from the chains of All Progressive Congress that has been ruling the state.

Gbadamosi who was a Gubernatorial candidate in the last election, stated this yesterday in a conversation with Daily Sun adding that the state has being undergoing a State Capture Syndrome

He added that the election scheduled for October 31, will also test the level of free and fair election in the state and Nigeria generally.

“I am a angry person when anybody gives a false impression of the real situation of the peoples’ condition. How can the people be happy with the ruling party when they are suffering.

“The state is suffering from state capture which is defined as a small group of people forcefully gaining control of the state for solely personal gain. The next election will determine if truly the people are happy with the powers that controls the state. The peoples’ zeal will be reflected in the election. It will not be like the last election that the people were oppressed and threatened because the desire to challenge the status quo,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Gbadamosi did not indicate his interest in contesting for the election but stated that he would not contest if the party didn’t organise a primary election.

“PDP is known in the state for conducting a primary election. This is done to avoid any issues later. I don’t know if I will contest until the primary election,” he concluded.