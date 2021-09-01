By Ngozi Nwoke

Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has hosted the Eko Youth conference with EbonyLife Place, to harness the leadership qualities and entrepreneurial achievements of youths in Lagos.

The event, which took place yesterday at EbonyLife Place, Lagos, was organised in partnership with the Future Project, and also featured panel discussions on leadership and business.

Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said the aim of the conference was to recognise young achievers in the area of context creation, fashion, women’s leadership, sports and entrepreneurship.

“Lagos State benefits from the innovation and enterprise of youths across a range of industries, but particularly in the technology and creative sectors. Young people bring fresh ideas and create new ways of solving old problems, and we should continue to look for ways to encourage and support them. EkoYouth is just one of many Lagos State initiatives to identify and empower talented leaders and entrepreneurs of the future,” she said.

EbonyLife Place CEO, Mo Abudu, said: “EbonyLife has thrived over the years through the drive and hard work of so many talented young people. So, we are delighted to be a part of any programme that showcases their ideas, talents and achievements. It is wonderful to have this partnership of Lagos State, along with support from The Future Project and Access Bank, to provide a platform for these young people to shine,” she said.

