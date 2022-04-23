By Nat Beifoh Osewele

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel has said the drive for industrialisation in Lagos State would jump-start the economy of Nigeria.

He has lent his voice to the call for a special status for Lagos, promising to pursue policies and programmes that would make the economy of the country blossom.

Emmanuel said the development of Lagos’s economy would have a multiplier effect on the economy of the nation.

He said Lagos as the former federal capital deserved good federal attention like its counterparts across the globe.

Emmanuel, who stormed Lagos as part of his consultation and mobilisation tour of PDP chapters visited Lagos PDP leader, Chief Olabode George, and other chieftains to solicit their support for his ambition.

He was accompanied by Senator Gabriel Suswan, former governor of Benue State, Col. Habib Shuaibu, his campaign manager, and Information Commissioner Ini Ememobong.

George, who welcomed the governor and his team, spoke on the importance of Lagos as a commercial hub and a hospitable centre for all.

Suswan explained the mission to Lagos PDP leaders, saying that Emmanuel attached value to the chieftains.

The aspirant thanked George for his nationalistic role, saying that only a competent leadership can resolve the complex problems confronting the country.

He said the next president should have a great understanding of the economy.

Emmanuel explained the need for professionals to go into politics to fix the country.

Udoh promised to stimulate the private sector for economic growth.

He spoke about how he has administered Akwa Ibom and established Ibom Airline, which has acquired the reputation of being the best airline in the country.

The aspirant said there can only be good governance when things are done rightly, urging the party to settle for tested contenders.

Emmanuel said he has attracted direct foreign investment by creating a conducive enabling environment in Akwa Ibom.

He pointed out that Akwa Ibom is next to Lagos on the list of foreign direct investments in Nigeria.

The governor said the country should rekindle hope about a brighter future to stem the brain drain syndrome among youths

Emmanuel described himself as a man of immense capacity and integrity, promising to strengthen the naira through an economic revival that will reposition the country.

He maintained that Lagos is critical to the economic growth of Nigeria.

He stressed: “A coastal transportation system for Lagos will further expand the economic prosperity, not only of Lagos but Nigeria as a whole.

“Industrialisation drive for Lagos will jump-start Nigeria’s economy and strengthen the naira.”