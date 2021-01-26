The Lagos State Government has announced the renovation works of six jetties in parts of the city and construction of ferry terminal at Badagry to meet the current demand for water transportation.

The General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel, disclosed that Liverpool, Ebute Ero, Bayeku, Mile 2, Ijegun Egba, and Oke Ira-Nla Jetties, are currently being renovated with a new terminal at Badagry, to cater for water transportation needs of the citizenry especially those in the coastal communities.

He also stated that in addition to the aforementioned projects, the state government has commenced channelisation of water routes to make them navigable for boats to glide safely, adding that Ilaje Bariga and Ojo/Badagry channels are being dredged currently.

The General Manager also explained that the agency would focus more on safety on the waterways through constant campaigns and awareness on the proper usage and importance of life jackets, stressing that it is vital for survival in any emergency by keeping riders safely afloat till arrival of rescue.

Emmanuel also appealed to the citizenry to desist from dumping waste on the roads and bridges during traffic as these filth find their ways to the water channels which on the long run will destroy aquatic life, pollute the water and the environment.

Speaking further on the menace of water pollution, he affirmed that LASWA is working hand in hand with the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources to bring a lasting solution to the problem of illegal refuse dump and hygiene campaigns at coastal communities in the course of the year.

He also assured that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration would work assiduously to achieve its vision of multimodal transportation, especially

in the water transport sector as a viable alternative, with the expectation of the delivery of seven more brand new ferries to be added to the existing 14.