Emir of Kuje Amuwo/Oriade Emirate Council, Alhaji Sulaiman Rabiu has turbaned public relations specialist, Muhammed Haruna, as San Turaki, meaning a close confidant loved by the Emirate council, in the effort to strengthen the relations with the kingdom.

Speaking at the turbanning ceremony in Lagos, the Emir said the San Turaki was an important position in the Emirate, and was only bestowed on respected individuals who have distinguished themselves in the society and contributed immensely to the development of the Emirate.

Haruna thanked the Emir for the recognition and described the title as a great honour which would attract more development to the Emirate. He therefore sought the support and cooperation of the throne and the people to deliver on his mandate.

He also said the new title will place greater responsibility on him to do what he loves doing most, his philanthropic gestures and selfless community services to his people.

Haruna works with BUA Group as a Communications Business Partner. He holds a degree in Mass Communication and a Postgraduate Degree in Public Relations from Bayero University, Kano.