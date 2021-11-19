Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has said that only a white paper from the EndSARS judicial panel’s report in Lagos, indicating that there were killings during the protest at the Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, on October 20, 2021, would confirm the alleged incidents.

He was speaking at the Government House, Benin, Edo State, during his visit to military formations in the state: “I am sure those of you in the media must have seen that there is a report that was released though in my view a wrong channel that is making the rounds in the social media.

“Whether it is a true report, I can’t tell but I would like to indicate that the normal procedure is to have such a report submitted to the convening authority. Then there will be a white paper based on which one can make informed comments.

“But whatever you see currently, I will like to indicate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is a professional armed forces. We are peopled by Nigerians we remain committed to constitutional mandates.

“We do not at this point think that Nigerians should make disparaging remarks regarding the AFN in the sense that we are professional armed forces. If there are issues, of course we address them within the ambits of the provision.

“It will not be right to disparage men and women who have worked so hard to ensure that the territorial integrity of this nation is kept intact. Until I see the full report but I can assure you that the armed forces are well disciplined and we do not engage in ignoble acts.

“If Nigerians don’t trust us then we wouldn’t have been doing what we are doing. In any case, it is the armed forces we are not talking about the police. When the armed forces are called out, it is because there is a need for the armed forces.

“There is no one who does not require and desires to live in peace. We need to understand that the AFN is there to keep the peace, to provide the ambience that will enable every Nigerian to live up his desires in peace and harmony. Let us not make inciting comments that will put the entire space on fire, that is not right.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki had urged support of the CDS to eliminate bandits and other criminals from Edo forests: “We have been watching with admiration the way you are coping and thriving with the very difficult challenge of stabilizing the security of this country.

“We have been able to record quite a lot of success in relation to what is going on in the rest of the country. We have some challenges and we would like you to support us. We are currently experiencing problems in some of our forests.”

We’ve flown 3,700 missions against terrorists, bandits –Air Chief

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has flown about 3,700 missions in its on going counter-insurgency operations in the North East and the anti-banditry operations in the North West since January 2021.

He told House of Representatives Committee on Air Force, during budget: “From January 2021 till date the NAF aircraft have flown about 7, 000 hours in over 4,600 sorties and about 3,700 missions in the on going counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations in the North East and operations against the bandits in the North West.

“In pursuing its mandate, the NAF inducted 16 newly acquired aircraft into its fleet through the support of the Federal Government and the National Assembly. The NAF personnel have also enjoyed quality and local and foreign training. Since 2021, 2,155 personnel have undergone both foreign and local training.

“Currently, 390 are undergoing training in different countries across the world, while 3, 523 personnel are undergoing local training in various military institutions and other para-military institutions

“NAF has deployed doctrinal documents in all areas of our competences. Again, looking at the welfare of personnel, in this regard this administration has embarked on various projects that have so far, had significant impact on personnel across NAF units from January till date.

‘Be ingenious in tackling insecurity’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has charged officers and soldiers of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, to be ingenious in their training and operational engagements, to effectively tackle insecurity in their areas of responsibility.

He also charged them to decisively deal with bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements threatening the security of the nation just as he described the emerging security threats in the country as real. He gave the charge while on tour of the division’s headquarters in Kaduna.

He was conducted round Forward Operational Bases Sabo Birnin and Rigassa by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major-General Kabiru Mukhtar. He told the troops to remain committed to ensuring security of lives and property of the citizenry, maintaining that it is crucial for officers and soldiers to always cultivate cordial civil-military relations with members of their host communities and the general public as critical stakeholders and catalyst for operational success.

The Army Chief warned the troops against indulging in any act inimical to the on going operations. He affirmed resolve to promptly address cogent challenges confronting the troops in the execution of their tasks.

He later presented a new Toyota Hilux to the Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) of Headquarters 1 Division, Master Warrant Officer, Auwalu Taudo.

Soldiers kill 50 ISWAP terrorists as COAS condoles with fallen heroes’ families

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have killed over 50 members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and destroyed several of their combat equipment in a fierce counter offensive in Askira Uba Local Government, Borno State.

Troops eliminated top commanders of ISWAP as well as foot soldiers. The troops also unleashed massive destruction on the terrorists’ Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, gun trucks and other weapons.

The 115 Task Force Battalion had an encounter with ISWAP terrorists in Askira Uba on November 13, 2021. The troops defended their location and followed up with a counter attack. However, Commander, 28 Task Force Brigade, with three of his soldiers paid the supreme price, as they reinforced troops to defend the location.

Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, supported by Air Component of OPHK engaged the terrorists in a hot pursuit. Troops made contact with the fleeing terrorists at Leho, Askira Uba LG. Troops eliminated scores of terrorists and destroyed their combat equipment.

Equipment destroyed included an MRAP vehicle and 11 gun trucks. The troops also recovered large cache of arms and ammunition, five gun trucks, two anti-aircraft guns, five AK 47 rifles, one HK machine gun and one HK machine gun links.

In another development, troops of 115 Task Force Battalion conducted a dawn exploitation towards Leho and environs, where they discovered three corpses of the fleeing terrorists and recovered 2,560 rounds of 7.62mm special and 29 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition abandoned by the terrorists.

NITDA partners military to tackle terrorists, bandits

As parts of efforts to address security challenges bedeviling the nation, theNational Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through its National Centre for Artificial Intelligence Robotics and Robotics (NCAIR), is to collaborate with the Nigerian security operatives in the manufacture of locally made military equipment to tackle insecurity.

The centre is also looking into the possibility of producing what it termed “digital grenade” that can be used with wireless censored network to be utilised in detecting vital information in the field during operations.

The alliance is intended to provide first hand intelligence gathering to the nation’s security architecture using technology and digital driven methods aimed at bringing an end to incessant security threats.

Director, NCAIR, Ya’u Isa, disclosed this when he received Rector, Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST), Markudi, Benue State, Brigadier General Yahaya Abdulhamid in his office.

He said: “NCAIR as digital innovation and research facility, is focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and Drones, Internet of Things (IOT) and other emerging technologies that can be deployed to a mission area so as to provide intelligence report which, he said, can be manufactured at a low cost.

“NCAIR focuses on creating a thriving ecosystem for innovation driven entrepreneurship IDE, job creation and national development.”

Earlier, Abdulhamid said the idea to partner with the NITDA was borne out of observing the serious impact the agency has been making to Nigerians in areas of emerging technologies.

According to Abdulahamid, NITDA, as the nation’s apex IT regulatory body, is capable of enhancing the ability of the students of the Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology in areas of Innovation, Digital Literacy and Skills Acquisition of modern technology.

He emphasized that his students are eager to learn various innovative ideas so as to align with the present reality for the overall development of the country.

Brigadier General Abdulhamid described innovation as key to the attainment of any meaningful development. He called on NCAIR to fast track the process of incorporating NACEST into its plan.

“These are the things that you must embrace in order to achieve national security and development, as it is not an adventurous thing, but rather a must”, he submitted.

The visiting Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology, NACEST, entourage was conducted round the NCAIRs innovation laboratory, a make space and fabrication laboratory (FabLab) 3D Printer and Printed Circuit facilities.

