In a bid to promote the well-being of residents of government owned housing estates, Lagos State government said it is set to fully implement the policy of engagement of facility managers for the maintenance of the estates. Speaking at a meeting with the representatives of government owned housing estates, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Housing, Mr Wasiu Akewusola said “ Lagos state government is committed to promoting a conducive, decent and healthy environment in the estates, hence the policy of appointment of facility managers will be fully implemented by the state.”

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that the facility managers will undertake arrangements for security personnel, refuse disposal, lighting of street lights and cleaning and sanitation of jointly owned facilities and liase regularly with the government on the state of the facilities.

Akewusola said “facility management is critical in ensuring that the infrastructural facilities in the estates work perfectly and constantly; and that information that is required for prompt intervention is promptly received by government.”

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Olayinka Patun-Ola Ajayi the Director of Estates, said the engagement of facility managers does not erode the powers of the executives of the residents associations but rather complement their efforts in promoting the interests of their members.

According to her “ service level agreements based on the services to be provided will be prepared by the representatives of the housing estates” She assured them that the facility managers to be engaged are competent and experienced in taking care of facilities, hence will reduce the problem of maintenance .

“This policy which was laid down several years ago was initiated to curb the culture of neglect of common facilities and reduce rate of depreciation of many of the government owned housing estates,” she said.