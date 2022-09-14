By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested an ex-convict with two stolen generating sets on his way to sell them.

The police said the ex-convict was on his way back to the correctional centre, where he was just released as he would soon be charged to court.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspect was arrested by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Command over the weekend.

The PPRO said the ex-convict who was allegedly working as a guard at Ojota New Garage, was in possession of two suspected stolen 2.8 KVA generators when he was arrested.

Hundeyin said, “the suspect, Yekini Opeyemi, 35, was arrested at about 4:00 a.m. near Odo-Iya Alaro, Ojota, in company with others (now at large) trying to load one Firman and one Tigmax generator, 2.8 KVA each, into a Volkswagens Golf car. The driver, on sighting the police officers sped off, leaving Yekini behind.

“Investigation revealed that Yekini, who arrived in Lagos last week was employed as a security guard at Ojota New Garage. When accosted, Yekini, who had been imprisoned on four different occasions over separate incidents, could not give any satisfactory explanation about the generators.”

Commissioner of Police Mr Abiodun Alabi, while commending the RRS Commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department( SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation and prosecution.