Seven more dead bodies have been recovered from the rubble of Sunday morning pipeline explosion which occurred at Abule-Ado, in Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos.

This brings the number of death recorded so far to 23. Most of the injured persons were admitted at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Town, Ojo.

While two of the bodies were recovered at the wee hours of today by search parties, the other three were recovered around 10am.

It was learnt that one of the victims, a lady, was still alive as at the time she was brought out from the debris.

This is even as parents and relations kept trooping to the scene to look for their children and loved ones.

Public Relations Officer of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of the South-West Region, Ibrahim Farinloye, said three bodies were recovered, while a child was rescued alive.

Michael Abiye, said he was still looking for his cousin who stays with him.

According to Abiye: “My cousin came two months ago; he told me he worships in one of the Pentecostal churches in the area. But I don’t know the particular church.

“But since the incident occurred, I have not seen him and his phone is switched off. I have gone to all the hospitals, including naval hospital, Ojo, but I couldn’t find him.

“I learnt that five more bodies were recovered today. But there is no information on where they took the bodies to.”

As at press time, the area has been cordoned off by police operatives and emergency workers.

A police officer said that the area was cordoned off to prevent street urchins from cashing in on the opportunity provided to loot victims properties.

However, street urchins still defied police presence to steal electric sets under the pretence of helping victims to move their household equipment to safe ground.

Some people were also seen parking out en-mass from the area for fear of the likelihood of another explosion.

John Okon, said that he was parking out of the area because he never knew they were sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

“As a trader at Tradefair Complex, I moved into the area five years ago because of its proximity to my business place. However, I started entertaining fear when news of how vandals were destroying pipelines to scoop for fuel. At times, the air would be filled with tick odour of petrol from spillage.

“I am happy that I am moving out of the area with my family intact. Some people have w still looking for their children,” he said.

A woman, Kemi Kolaosho, said she rushed to the area when she heard of the explosion in search for her daughter.

She said she could not get any information regarding the whereabouts of the students, but was later told that they were moved to one of the Catholic churches in either Navy town or Satellite town.

She said: “We were told that the management of the school would address parents later today. But up till now, we are yet to hear from them.

“Around 10am, someone came to tell us that the students have been relocated from the area owing to the damage done to the school building,” she added.

She said that she heard that about 40 students of Bethlehem Girl’s High School, Ojo were rushed to Navy hospital Ojo.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said that combined team of mobile and regular policemen have been deployed to provide adequate security

The Command Information Officer, Western Naval Command, Navy Commander Thomas Otuji, said that a total of 55 persons were rushed to the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo, by rescuers led by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command

He said that the hospital also received and attended to casualties from the explosion site.

He said that 55 persons were attended to by a medical team of the hospital.

“Those brought to the hospital are made up of 36 school children and 19 adults. One of the adults had about 35 per cent mixed degree burns with inhalation injuries and pulmonary edema. He has been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and connected to a ventilator. Seven other adults and two children are on admission in the wards. Two adults had Traumatic Brain Injury and were referred to LUTH for neurosurgical intervention. The remaining 43 have been treated and discharged. Three people were brought in dead, two females and a male.”