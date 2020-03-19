Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Archbishop, Province on the Niger, Anglican Communion, and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Revd (Dr) Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim, has commiserated with the victims of the recent gas explosion that rocked Abule-Ado area of Lagos State.

About 23 bodies were recovered from the scene of the explosion while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the disaster. Also, many vehicles were burnt; more than 50 houses and other properties were badly affected.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Awka, Anambra State capital, Archbishop Ibezim said that he was shocked and felt deeply sad when he got the news of the disaster.

“The news of the explosion took me aback as I am pained that such could still happen to our people in this century.

“I commiserate with the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Archbishop Alfred Martins over the disaster at Bethlehem Girls’ College, Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Lagos for losing the education director, administrator of the school and some students who died in the unfortunate fire incident.

“I commiserate with other churches of Christ affected by the inferno after the blast, the government and people of Lagos State as well as with families and relations of those who lost their lives, and property in the fire incident. May God console you all in Jesus’ name, Amen,” the statement read.