Sequel to the Sunday 25th explosion which rock the Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Area of Lagos state resulting in scores of death and destruction of properties, The Eze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia, HRH Eze (Amb) Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche, Eze Nwatagwuosimiri, has condoles with the victims, calling on God to give them the strength to bear the loss.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, Ezeneche said he received the information as shocking and thus call on the Federal and Lagos state government to ensure that those investigative panel set up, comes out with findings so as to prevent future disasters in the area.

In his message to the victims, the royal father was particularly touched by students of Bethlehem Schools whose building was the epicenter of the explosion, and call on Nigerians to come to their aid in this time of distress.

On the issue of Corona virus, Ezeneche said he was satisfied with measures so far taken in Nigeria and other Africans countries in containing the spread of the pandemic. He said this measure has proven that indeed something good can come out of Nigeria and Africa if the enabling environment is put in place.

On the Issue of 22.7billion dollars loan, which has now been suspended by the FG, Ezeneche commended South East Senators for opposing the loan in the national Assembly.

He said accepting of the offer would have spelt doom for the future generation as well as lower the reputations of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

On the dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, the royal father wondered why the Emir and other royal fathers would be placed under the state control and local government.

While commending the judiciary for quashing the restrictions imposed on the deposed emir, Ezeneche urges the North to work on salient issues raised by Sanusi in order to lift the North out of poverty.

Speaking on the issue of regional security, the royal father said such measures if well managed would complement efforts of the Federal Government in fighting banditry and other crimes in the country.