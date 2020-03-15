Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Lagos explosion as sad and unfortunate.

He said this while commiserating with families who lost their loved ones, and all those affected by explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Sunday.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari condoled with the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident, which left many injured and destroyed property.

President Buhari said: “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused loss of lives and property.

“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos State.”