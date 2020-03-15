Lagos was rocked with an inexplicable explosion earlier today.

The first in a series of explosions which occurred at about 09:05hours left indelible marks on the psyche of residents of Abule Ado area near Trade Fair Complex inward Badagry.

The incident according to LASEMA head, public affairs, Nosa Okunbor, has recorded 17 deaths, and 25 casualties with destroyed properties estimated to worth hundreds of millions of naira, with unquantifiable devastation to other assets, as well as the environment.

Aside these, people in their hundreds have suddenly become displaced persons in an incident in which two LASEMA Response Teams as well as the Lagos State Government Fire Service, RRS, of the Nigerian Police, and other first responders were in full attendance.

Preliminary Report regarding the explosion at Abule Ado signed by the DG/CEO of the Lagos State Emergency Management Services, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke–Osanyintolu who arrived the incident scene barely an hour after it’s occurrence at 8:00p.m states that, “Situation report regarding the pipeline explosion at aformentioned location as at 2000hrs

“Upon the arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, it was discovered that a raging fire had displaced several residents who fled their abodes for fear of being caught up in the inferno.

“The primary cause of the explosion is unknown . There were a number of secondary explosions which have caused significant damage to multiple buildings including the leveling of a church to ground zero and the destruction of St Margaret’s girls hostel.

“The causes are yet to be determined, while security agents are investigating the cause of the explosion and recovery, rescue activities were carried out by the Ministry of Special Duties, LASEMA, men of the Lagos State Fire Service crew, Federal Fire Service Department, Safety Commiission, LABSCA and other first responders.

“17 bodies have been recovered, while 25 casualties are being treated for injuries on site. We sympathise with the families of the dead and wish the injured quick recovery. We appeal for calm and urge residents to shun fake news.

“Operation is still in progress. Updates will continue through the course of operation while investigations remain on going”.