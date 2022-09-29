By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government announced further extension of traffic diversion at Muritala Mohammed Way from the initial completion date of September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

The date extension according to the state government, was in continuity of the construction of the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that the extension was needed to enable the contractor commence the construction of the ramp phase.

Highlighting the diversion strategy, Oladeinde stated that traffic on Muritala Mohammed way will be diverted to Ojuelegba- Tejuosho slip road to link Muritala Mohammed Way, while traffic circulating Western Avenue, Yaba and Herbert Macaulay will be diverted to Empire road to access Muritala Mohammed and Western Avenue for a continued journey as stated previously in the past traffic diversion notices.

The Commissioner assured that the construction site will be cordon off for the safety of the citizenry, adding that emergency vehicles will be on ground to tow faulty vehicles along the axis. He also stated that signage’s will be placed on the access roads with the presence of the State’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences just as they have done since the commencement of the project.

The state government reiterated its continuous commitment towards the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the Multi-Modal Transportation System of the State Government which will in turn boost the economic prowess of the citizenry.