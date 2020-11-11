Lagos State Football Association (LASFA), member Mojeed Adegbindin,has extended the hand of fellowship to the organizers of the annual Ogunjobi Gold Cup in Illorin, Kwara State.

General Coordinator of the tourney in it’s 8th edition this year, Tunde Shamsudeen, disclosed that Adegbindin, fondly called ‘Eshin’ by admirers, donated the Fair-Play award to support the organizers of the championship.

“I have been following the Ogunjobi Gold Cup tournament, I say to the organizers that season after season, that you have been doing a super job, providing a better platform for teams in our domestic leagues to prepare the squad for the season.”

“Teams also get to know their strengths and weaknesses and also indirectly provide opportunities to rookies who distinguished themselves as surely they tend to get offers by top clubs who sent scouts to the pre-season tourney.

“Since the beautiful game is a team sport, it won’t be out of place if the team that displays the highest level of sportsmanship is rewarded with the Fair Play Award. Mind you the award can be won by any team, both strong and weak”, Adegbindin said.

A delighted Shamsudeen thanked Adegbindin for identifying with the Ogunjobi Gold Cup, as the award would change the mindset of teams as football globally is about RESPECT.

“I want to thank Eshin for his kind gesture and I believe the award would go a long way in making the competition a more glamorous one.”

The tournament will be staged at the Kwara State Sports Complex in Ilorin, between Wednesday November 11th to 20th.