By Christopher Oji

The family of Mr. Chijoike Nzugbe, a 25-year-old trader, has cried out over his murder in Lagos.

Nzugbe was allegedly beaten to death in his apartment on 4th Avenue, E Close, Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, where his body was discovered on Sunday night covered with bruises. The police at Area ‘E’ Command, Festac Town, have arrested three persons in connection with the murder.

According to a family member, Agwu, the deceased served as an apprentice for seven years in his former master’s provisions shop at Ebute-Ero Market, Idumota, Lagos Island, after which his master settled him.

He did not pack out of the house, until there were problems between Nzugbe and his master, who gave him a notice to quit, saying he had over-stayed his welcome.

It was alleged that, prior to packing out of the house as planned on Sunday, on Thursday, there was a fight between Nzugbe and his master’s children, and he was beaten black and blue, with bruises all over his body.

“We asked him the cause of the problems with his master and children, but he said the matter had been resolved. We were shocked to hear that he was found dead in his room. I can’t say whether he died as a result of Thursday’s beating or if there was another fight that sent him to his early grave. What I know is that he was beaten by his master and his children,” Agwu said. “We are calling on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to critically look into the matter and bring his killers to justice. Whatever he might have done to the family that he served diligently for seven years and still lived with them even after settling him, they should have taken him as a son and brother. Jungle justice should not have been the answer.”

Meanwhile, Ebute-Ero Market stakeholders have called on the police, human rights lawyers and non-governmental organizations to ensure justice in what they described as the gruesome murder of one of their members.

Speaking with Daily Sun, a market leader who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “We are angry over what we are hearing of the death of one of our hardworking members, Chijioke Nzugbe. He was the only son of his parents. He served one of us diligently and he was settled about one and half years ago. He opened his provisions shop in the same market with us and we were so happy that he did not have problems with his master. But last Thursday, he came to the market with a swollen eye. He told us that he had a minor disagreement with his master, but we did not think that it would result in death. On Saturday, he told us that he would be packing out finally from his master’s house and we were happy that he would finally secure his freedom, because we used to wonder how you would be a master of your own and still be living with your former master.

“On Monday, January 31, we came to the market but we did not see him. So, we started calling his phone number, but it was switched off. We decided to call one of his master’s children who said he was on his way to the market. When he arrived, we inquired from him why Nzugbe did not come to the market, and he told us that his family was also looking for him.

“We became suspicious when he wanted to open Nzugbe’s shop, but we prevented him from opening the shop and told him that the life of Nzugbe mattered more than the goods and money in the shop. We then and there decided to go to Area ‘E’ Police Command, Festac. On getting to Area ‘E’, the police showed us the photograph of Nzugbe’s body. The police told us that they were suspecting that he was beaten to death, prompting them to arrest two children of Nzugbe’s former master and another of his relatives.”

The traders have also called on Lagos State Commissioner of Police and well-meaning Nigerians to ensure justice is served by bringing the killers to book.

When Daily Sun visited Area ‘E’ Police Command, a senior police officer who did not want to be named, as he was not supposed to speak with the press, said: “We have arrested three persons in connection with Nzugbe’s murder. We couldn’t arrest his master because he was above 70. We have his children with us. There were bruises all over his body, meaning that he was murdered, but autopsy will determine what really happened to him. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for Investigation.”