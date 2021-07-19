By Christopher Oji

Children of a Lagos businessman, late Johnson Olufemi Idowu, have called on Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to save them from the hands of a powerful man who they alleged had confiscated the only landed property left for them by their late father.

The family, further alleged that the powerful man, Mr Ajasa, had pulled down the structure on the landed property on 56, Old Yaba Road, Ebute Emeta area of the state and started building on it.

The family has, therefore ,called on Governor Sanwo-Olu, to wade into the matter and stop the building project and hear from the parties.

The family’s representative, in a petition to the government, stated:” I am the last born of late Idowu. I am compelled by my family to draw your attention to the criminal invasion of our family property by a powerful man who claimed to be a property developer.

“The building is on a piece of land belonging to 14 children of late Idowu. All documents to the property are intact with Yinka Idowu. We were shocked on May 8, to discover that an unknown developer had, without our consent, demolished the building and other visible structures and started construction work on the land.

“We are begging our able Governor, to wade into the matter, stop the developer and hear from the two sides to determine who owns the land. We have no powers to fight as we rely on legal means to fight our battle. Who else can settle this matter if not his Excellency? Kindly assist us “.

