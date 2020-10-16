The Labia family of Kaiyetoro village,Oreki area of Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area (LGA), Lagos State, on Friday expressed concern over forceful takeover of their land by the state’s New Town Development Authority (NTDA).

The spokesman for the family, who purchased the land in 2008, Mr Oladapo Adeyemi, who spoke against the backdrops of due diligent in government operations, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that, unwholesome land grabbing by NTDA had displaced people and rendered businesses bankrupt.

Adeyemi, who appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to save the family from the anguish of lost of over 10 acres of land said that, such practise could create crisis in the state if not checked.

He added that, one of the big achievements of the estwhile Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, was his fight against land grabbers, amongst others. begged on the present administration to emulate the good works of the ex-governor in land administration; to maintain peace.

According to him the ongoing land grabbing by the NTDA at Kaiyetoro village of Oreki town near Eleko in Ibeju Lekki where a properly acquired landed property of the Lambia family is being dispossessed off can cause chaos in the society.

“With evidence of the land been well gazetted under the state land law in 2008, forcefully grabbed by the state government, pulling down the fence, building and other valuables worth hundreds of millions of naira on the land by the supposed big powers of the state.

“We need the state government to please tell us the state position on this, because the acres of land in question is being taken over from the original owners from those that claim to be acting for the state.

“The land against the will of the owners has been reallocated to another private estate developer

please we are appealing to our Governor to use his good office to intervene and bring justice to the matter.

“We want the government to be on know concerning this because people can use the agency and take others landed property so it good we get the state position on this,” the spokesman said.

Speaking on the NTDA operations an official of the agency Mrs Kemi Sobowale said that, the organization applies due process in land acquisition (NAN)