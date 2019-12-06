Damiete Braide

A portion of land in Abebe Village, Surulere Local Government, Lagos State, housing Olam Nigeria Limited, Nigerian Ropes Plc, and other companies has been taken over by the Suenu Chieftaincy Family of Lagos State.

The takeover was pursuant to an agreement reached between the Suenu Chieftaincy Family and its tenant, United African Company (UAC), following a consent judgment by Justice A. M. Lawal of Lagos State High Court. The family took possession of the property as a result of two judgments delivered by the Lagos State High Court which gave legal backing to that effect.

The Suenu family are allegedly the owners of the landed property but leased it to UAC Nigeria Plc which later subleased it to the two affected companies. After several years of enjoying unhindered possession of the property by UAC Nigerian Plc, the company, however, defaulted to renew its leasehold and fulfill its obligations leading the family to file a suit against it and the Registry of Titles Lagos State on September 23, 2015 at the Lagos High Court.

The family sued through Chief Omogbolahan Durosimi, Qudus Suenu, Samsideen Ogungbadero and Mohammed Durosimi. But UAC Nigeria Plc approached the family for out-of-court settlement, based on the move, a terms of settlement filed on January 24, 2017, and both the claimant and the first respondent (UAC Nigerian Plc), urged the court to pronounce it as judgment. And on October 10, 2017, the family filed a post judgment application before the court, seeking for consequential order to direct Mr. Aderemi Bashua of M. A Bashua & Co to prepare the Deed of Release/ Surrender of Lease as ordered by the court, pursuant to the terms of settlement. Again, the family approached the court to seek for leave to execute the judgment which the court granted. Justice Morenike Obadina on October 10, granted the order and also issued warrant of execution to the said judgment. In the terms of settlement entered as judgment by Justice A. M Lawal on July 12, 2019, it was agreed that UAC Nigeria Plc, in compliance with the Deed of Release /Surrender of Lease, should release possession of the property to the family. And that there was was no further liabilities in respect of the lease on the company as to any claims of rent or profit.

In an interaction with the media, Otunba Tomori Williams, a renowned real estate practitioner and executor of the judgement said we have an execution based on court order on part of Abebe village.

He recalled that, sometimes in the 19th century, Oloto family gave part of that place to notable families among whom are the Suenu Chieftaincy Family and Kakanwa Chieftaincy Family. Sometimes in 1947 and 1952, UAC approached the family for leasehold for part of this property to them and a deed of lease was entered into which till date, it is in the records of Lagos State government and the registered date of lease. From that time till date, UAC has been in an unhindered possession.