Tosin Akinola

It promises to be a 3-day unforgettable experience, as fashion designers and entrepreneurs storm the Lagos Fashion Fair holding from September 25 to 27 at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Ayodeji Olugbade, CEO, Atlantic Exhibition Ltd, organiser of the event, it’s going to be an amazing three days of exhibition, masterclass, networking, freebies, runway, entertainment, generous discounts, raffle draw and many more.

“The Lagos Fashion Fair 2019 will feature over 40 Nigerian and foreign exhibitors. The event offers an opportunity for all classes of designers and it’s not for show, it’s strictly for business. It is to create awareness for people to come out and show interest and display their talents,” he said.

Over the years, the objective of Lagos Fashion Fair has remained to create an enabling platform where creative Nigerian designers and fashion entrepreneurs connect with international designers, to showcase the beauty and creativity of both worlds through their designs and innovations.

On the masterclass, Olugbade said it would treat varieties of topical issues that will “help emerging and young designers set up and run successful, sustainable business both in Nigeria and the world.”