By Christy Anyanwu

Top loungewear designer, Banke Kuku, set the runway on fire at the Lagos Fashion Week 2021, when she showcased a 1970-themed Spring Season 2022 collection, under a collaborative arrangement with Polo Avenue, Africa’s destination for luxury fashion.

Polo Avenue’s collaboration with Kuku was in line with the brand’s commitment towards fostering growth and dynamism in the Nigerian and African fashion industry by supporting exceptional budding fashion brands and talents.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Polo Avenue has a vision to deepen global appeal and demand for Nigeria’s outstanding fashion designers and their pieces, which is paramount to ensuring that Nigeria remains at the forefront of creativity, style, and innovation.

The 1970s collection is inspired by the peaked levels of rich, artistic creativity of that decade in Nigeria. The collection featured a sophisticated fusion of silk and prints in pajamas sets, dresses, co-ords and separates.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Commenting on the collaboration, Executive Director, Polo Avenue, Jennifer Obayuwana said: “We are proud to collaborate with Banke Kuku on her debut runway collection at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, 2021, where she showcased opulent, multidimensional loungewear pieces that are referenced from our rich Nigerian heritage. At Polo Avenue, our passion remains to develop and promote African fashion and talent, who show excellence and top quality in their work. We recognize the impact that supporting exceptional designers such as Banke Kuku makes in the African fashion industry, and we are glad to be pioneering this development. We look forward to future collaborations such as this, which grow Nigeria’s luxury fashion market, and impact the economy at large.”

Polo Avenue has so far partnered with and supported leading fashion designers such as Kinabuti, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, and Ene Maya, among others, through its Polo Avenue Fashion Series. The luxury fashion company is renowned for retailing some of the world’s most prestigious fashion brands such as Bottega Veneta, Berluti, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Amina Muaddi, among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .